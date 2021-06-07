Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-515 Flamingo Road Nightly Ramp Closures June 7-11 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces on-and-offramp improvements at Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) and Flamingo Road (State Route 592) in Clark County. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. As a result, motorists can expect the following closures:

Monday Night – Tuesday Morning (June 7-8) • The southbound Interstate 515 onramp from eastbound Flamingo Road will be closed from 10 p.m., June 7, until 5 a.m., June 8, in Clark County to mill-and-pave the ramp.

Wednesday Night – Thursday Morning (June 9-10) • The northbound Interstate 515 on-and-offramps at Flamingo Road will be closed from 7 p.m., June 9, until 5 a.m., June 10, in Clark County to install loop detectors.

Thursday Night – Friday Morning (June 10-11) • The southbound Interstate 515 onramps at Flamingo Road will be closed from 7 p.m., June 10, until 5 a.m., June 11, in Clark County to install loop detectors.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

