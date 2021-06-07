Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Flammable Substance): 900 Block of 5th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Flammable Substance) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 30, 2021, in the 900 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:40 am, the suspect approached the victim. The suspect assaulted the victim and poured a flammable substance on the victim, threatening to light the victim on fire. The suspect fled the scene.

 

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, 27 year-old Deon Toye, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Flammable Substance).

