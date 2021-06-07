Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Beginning in the Yankton Area

For Immediate Release: Monday, June 7, 2021 Contact: Rodney Gall, Gregory Rothschadl, or Nathan Schulte, 605-668-2929

YANKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to several highways throughout the Yankton Area beginning Monday, June 14, 2021. The project areas are as follows: S.D. Highway 11 – the project is 14.9 miles, from north of the intersection of S.D. Highway 46 to just south of the intersection of S.D. Highway 18. Approximate time to complete the chip seal is two days. The fog seal will take another day to complete.

S.D. Highway 19 (south Segment) – the project is 4.8 miles, from bridge over Missouri River to just south of the of the S.D. Highway 50 intersection. Approximate time to complete the chip seal is one day. The fog seal will take another day to complete S.D. Highway 19 (middle and north Segments) – this project is 20 miles, from north of the intersection of Highway 50 to just south of the intersection of Highway 46. Approximate time to complete the chip seal is two days. The fog seal will take another day to complete S.D. Highway 50 (west of Vermillion, leading to Cherry Street) – this project is 1.2 miles, from west of the intersection of Highway 19 to the merge of Highway 50 and Highway 50 Vermillion By-pass. Both the westbound entrance ramp and eastbound exit ramp will be done. Approximate time to complete the chip seal is one day. The fog seal will take another 1 day to complete S.D. Highway 50 (east of Vermillion) – the project is 5.2 miles, from the overpass just east of Vermillion to just west of Interstate 29. Approximate time to complete the chip seal is 1.5 days. The fog seal will take another 1.5 days to complete.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car at all sites except at Highway 50 East of Vermillion, where a lane closure will be used to reduce the two eastbound lanes to one. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

The Road Guy Construction Company Inc. from Yankton, SD, is the prime contractor on the $1.3 million project.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

