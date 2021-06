Press Release---VSP Derby----MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A501822

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Patnode

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/06/21 @ Approximately 12:41 hours

STREET: VT Rte-14

TOWN: Newport Center, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Rte-100

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Baraw

AGE: 79

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Chev

VEHICLE MODEL: Imp

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Drivers side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kimberly Frigault

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: HYUN

VEHICLE MODEL: SFE

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to Drivers side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/06/21 at approximately 12:41 hours, I was dispatched to the area of 5173 VT Route 14, Newport Center for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Dispatch advised that there were no injuries reported.

Upon arrival, both vehicles were off the roadway. A subsequent investigation determined that the crash was caused by Vehicle #1 veering left of center heading east on Route 14 side swiping Vehicle #2 which was heading in the opposite directions. Damage to the vehicles and statements made by the Operators were consistent with what was observed. Operator #1 was not impaired and stated that he had looked down at something in his vehicle.

This crash appeared to be caused by inattention/distraction.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

COURT ACTION: None

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Tpr. Ben Patnode

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd,

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802)524-5993

