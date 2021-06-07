Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Media Advisory: Maryland Officials & Non-Profits Unite to Combat Elder Financial Abuse

A weeklong series of free online events to help protect yourself and your loved ones from elder financial abuse.

PROTECT Week 2021 Coincides With World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

The average victim of elder financial abuse loses upwards of $120,000. During PROTECT Week, we will share tips and resources to help keep your loved ones safe from this kind of fraud.”
— AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:
Press Conference Announcing PROTECT Week (Preventing Older Americans From Financial Exploitation) Statewide Public Education Campaign

WHEN:
Monday, June 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. EDT

WHO:
Peter Franchot, Comptroller of Maryland
Brian Frosh, Attorney General of Maryland
Jonathan Lenzner, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland
Tony Salazar, Commissioner of Financial Regulation (MD LABOR)
Dorinda Adams, Director of the Office of Adult Services (MDH)
AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg, Co-host
CCCSMD President Helene Raynaud, Co-host

WHERE:
Online at www.Facebook.com/aarpmaryland and www.YouTube.com/aarpmaryland

CONTACT:
Nancy Carr, 443-787-5382 or ncarr@aarp.org
Helene Raynaud, CCCSMD, 443-514-0600 or hraynaud@cccsmd.org

Maryland, along with states across the country, has experienced a significant increase in the number of financial exploitation cases over the last few years, particularly those involving seniors. Exploitation occurs when a person misuses or takes the assets of a vulnerable adult to benefit themselves. This frequently happens without the explicit knowledge or consent of an older or vulnerable adult, depriving the victim of vital financial resources. Many of the cases are perpetrated by professional scammers, but most exploitation is carried out by acquaintances and trusted “friends.”

Now in its fourth year, PROTECT Week runs from June 13-19, 2021 and coincides with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed June 15. The week features a series of free virtual workshops, telephone town halls and webinars on how to spot and stop the abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of older adults.

To register for the teletown halls, visit www.vekeo.com/aarpmaryland or enjoy the livestream at Facebook.com/aarpmd. For a complete list of resources and events visit www.protectweek.org.

About the Partners
The PROTECT Week Coalition brings together state and federal agencies, local organizations, and financial professionals who share a common goal of preventing and remedying financial exploitation of older Marylanders
• Maryland Department of Aging
• Maryland Office of the Attorney General
• Maryland Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation (MD LABOR)
• Maryland Office of the Comptroller
• Maryland Department of Human Services
• Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service
• Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition
• Governor’s Office on Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services
• EverSafe
• ElderSAFE
• Baltimore County Restoring Elder Safety Today – BC REST Coalition
• AARP Maryland
• CCCSMD – Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Maryland
• CHANA
• BBB of Greater Maryland

Visit www.protectweek.org for event details and registration.
Nancy Carr
AARP Maryland
+1 443-787-5382
ncarr@aarp.org
