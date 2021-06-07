TIAG® Promotes Erick Iverson to Vice President of Solutions Development
Innovative technology company pleased to announce the promotion of Erick Iverson to Vice President of Solutions Development.
Erick has the unique ability to blend his outstanding leadership, technical expertise, and business savvy to build, grow, and lead teams that transform complex challenges into actionable strategies.”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIAG, an innovative technology company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense, is pleased to announce the promotion of Erick Iverson to Vice President of Solutions Development.
— Umang Modi, Managing Principal and Chief Strategy Officer
“Erick has a unique ability to blend his outstanding leadership strengths, technical expertise, and business savvy to build, grow, and lead teams that transform complex business challenges into actionable strategies and enterprise applications,” shares TIAG’s Managing Principal and Chief Strategy Officer, Umang Modi.
Erick joined TIAG in 2019 focused on growing and overseeing the Charleston, SC strategic business unit. Since joining TIAG , Erick has advanced and grown the company’s clinical enterprise health information technology (health IT) practice through expansion of existing contracts with the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Medical Information Delivery (MID) Integrated Program Team (IPT) supporting the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Enterprise Intelligence and Data Solutions (EIDS) Program Office. In addition, Erick has been responsible for securing new contracts supporting the NIWC-Atlantic Cybersecurity and Information Technology Support Services Program, Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Control Systems Test Bed (CSTB) Program, and the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Information Technology and Communication Services (ITACS). Erick continues to grow and expand TIAG’s presence in Charleston and will be opening a second office later this year.
Before TIAG, Erick served as chief technology officer for CACI International Inc., improving the delivery of solutions for DHA, NIWC, NAVFAC, and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). In his prior role as managing principal and lead architect for Life Cycle Engineering, Erick provided enterprise IT services to SPAWAR, U.S. Marine Corps, and VA. Notably, he served as chief architect to automate and modernize VA’s electronic claims processing capabilities known as Veterans Benefits Management System (VBMS), making a direct impact on the health and well-being of veterans and their families.
Respected by industry peers as a tenacious, strategic, hard-working federal health technology leader, Erick was a winner in the 2019 FedHealthIT100, a peer-nominated award that honors those who drive change, innovation and advancement in federal health information technology and consulting markets.
Umang Modi
TIAG
+17035851043 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn