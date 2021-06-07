Desalytics Water Solutions opens a subsidiary in Cameroon
Africa is booming with aspiring young entrepreneurs. We help them unleash their potential, by giving them the resources and mentoring they need, so they can tackle Africa’s water challenges”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desalytics, the water solutions company specializing in the distribution of water treatment and water quality consumables, has strengthened its operations in Central Africa by opening a new subsidiary, Desalytics Cameroun, in Douala.
— Walid Khoury, General Manager, Desalytics
Walid Khoury, General Manager of Desalytics, explains the strategic importance of the new subsidiary: “Central Africa is witnessing phenomenal growth, and with it comes further challenges on the water resources. At Desalytics, we can help industrial and municipal players in Cameroun and Central Africa treat their water and measure its quality at multiple steps in their processes, thus making sure their treatment is efficient, cost-effective, and the water is safe.”
Desalytics aims at helping municipal and industrial customers across Africa address their water challenges. We partner with young African entrepreneurs and so they venture into the water industry or scale-up existing operations. In combination with the Desalytics Growth Engine, the social impact investing business model has proved successful, with earlier acquisitions achieving 2 to 3 times growth in their first year.
“Africa is booming with aspiring young entrepreneurs, adds Khoury. We help them unleash their potential, by giving them the resources and mentoring they need to succeed. And what better cause other than grooming young engineers to tackle Africa’s water challenges”.
With this new subsidiary, Desalytics is on track to be operating in 20 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa by 2022.
About Desalytics
Through strategic partnerships and an innovative social impact investing business model, Desalytics offers a diverse portfolio of water testing and water treatment consumables in Sub-Saharan Africa. We help municipal and industrial customers produce reliable water, optimize processes, maximize returns at a competitive cost through expertise, technologies, and local footprint.
For more information, contact press@desalytics.com
John Kotchi
Desalytics
