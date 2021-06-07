Desalytics Water Solutions opens a subsidiary in Cameroon

Cameroon's water equipment imports, by country of origin, in 2018 (Source: The Atlas of Economic Complexity, by the Growth Lab, at Harvard University)

With this new subsidiary, Desalytics is on track to be operating in 20 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa by 2022

Africa is booming with aspiring young entrepreneurs. We help them unleash their potential, by giving them the resources and mentoring they need, so they can tackle Africa’s water challenges” — Walid Khoury, General Manager, Desalytics