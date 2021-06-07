Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MAGNAFLOW Releases xMOD Series Performance Exhaust System for 2021 Ram TRX Truck

MagnaFlow’s expands coverage of its premium configurable exhaust line to include first pickup truck application.

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MagnaFlow continues to find new opportunities to share the versatile experience of its xMOD configurable exhaust system with the performance-minded public. Since debuting in late 2019 with a system for the Toyota Supra, MagnaFlow has introduced customizable exhaust options for other popular car platforms including the Ford Mustang, Subaru WRX, and Dodge Challenger and Charger. Building on this momentum, MagnaFlow brings the swappable configurations and No Drone Technology (NDT) of the xMOD Series to the truck market with the release of the latest exhaust system for the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

The MagnaFlow xMOD Series cat-back performance exhaust system is now available for the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. The system (part #19552) retails for $2999.

The interchangeable NDT Delete Module, xTreme Deletes, and Muffler Modules have been engineered to provide owners with the ability to switch between 3 distinct sound levels with a single system. NDT utilizes ¼ wave passive noise cancellation to keep unwanted noises under control in any configuration. Thanks to racing-bred v-band clamps, the TRX can easily be transformed from producing a wild, straight pipe exhaust sound to the distinctively refined and deep MagnaFlow tone the manufacturer is known for.

MagnaFlow is a global leader in performance exhaust and emission systems with a 40-year legacy of quality, power and sound. Industry-leading technology, design, fitment, and manufacturing makes MagnaFlow the choice of champions and performance enthusiasts worldwide. We design and manufacture a full line of high-quality performance exhaust products for the automotive aftermarket. MagnaFlow’s performance portfolio includes a complete line of full systems, custom builder parts, universal mufflers and catalytic converters designed and built in-house to meet and exceed the needs and demands of today’s drivers. Visit www.MagnaFlow.com for more information.

Images: https://tinyurl.com/magnaflowxmodramtrx
Hear the Sound: https://youtu.be/XLS-jEI5DjU
Intro Video: https://youtu.be/lM2tVP3SSDU
Learn more: https://www.magnaflow.com/pages/ram-1500-trx-xmod-series-exhaust-system
Shop now: https://www.magnaflow.com/products/19552-performance-exhaust-magnaflow-ram-1500-xmod-series-cat-back-performance-exhaust-system

