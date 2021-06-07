New Fleet Website Launch / featuring Fleet Services

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Management Systems, Inc. (SMS360) is pleased to announce the launch of our new FLEET360 (Fleet Safety Management & Compliance Services) website!

After many months of hard work and dedication from our team at SMS360 & FLEET360, our website (https://www.fleet360services.com) was launched on June 7th, 2021.

FLEET360 Services will help your company identify areas of high risk, with analytic reports, graphs, charts and key performance indicators, within one centralized system focusing on fleet and municipality management systems, specializing in Operational Risk Management specifically compliant to FMCSA regulations.

Our Fleet360 Services team of experienced professionals can provide comprehensive on-site fleet safety compliance services to help companies manage their regulatory responsibilities.



FLEET360 Services solutions include:

*CMV Accident Analysis

*DOT & OSHA Compliance

*Fleet Accident High Risk Analysis

*Driver Qualification

*CSA Compliance Strategies

*Fleet Management

*DOT & OSHA Internal Safety Audits

*Mobile Friendly

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.fleet360services.com

Or contact us at 203-838-8877, Extension 108

