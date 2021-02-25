SMS Fleet360 welcomes Milan Orbovich / Fleet Health, Safety & Compliance Specialist

Fleet Services

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Management Systems, Inc (SMS), a company specializing in fleet safety solutions and environmental, health and safety compliance software, is thrilled to bring onboard Mr. Milan Orbovich!

Mr. Orbovich joined our company on February 22, 2021 as a Safety Specialist for Fleet Management Services. Orbovich’s extensive background in the transportation industry and experience with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, will compliment our Fleet Management Services team!

In his role prior to joining SMS, Orbovich worked for the State of Ohio for over 35 years. He began working for thePublic Utilities Commission in 1983 as a safety investigator, responsible for conducting safety inspections on commercial motor vehicles. He was promoted as a district supervisor in 1990. In 1995, Orbovich began working for the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the Motor Carrier Enforcement Supervisor in the Columbus, Ohio area. He supervised Motor Carrier Enforcement personnel responsible for conducting roadside safety inspections. In 1997, Orbovich became a national instructor in the North American Standard Inspection for the Motor Carrier Safety Administration. In 2003, he returned to the Public Utilities Commission to implement the New Entrant Motor Carrier Program. In 2004, he was promoted to Chief of the Enforcement Division and then appointed as the Director of the Transportation Department in 2012. Orbovich left the State of Ohio in 2018 to work for the transportation industry as a safety consultant.

Milan Orbovich attended Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

“We are very excited to welcome Milan to our team at SMS” said Christien Ducker, CEO and Founder of SMS, Inc.

“Not only does he bring with him a wide range of safety and compliance experience, but will be a perfect addition to our already amazing Fleet Services team”.

About Safety Management Systems, Inc,

SMS360 was founded in 2016 and is the pioneer of premium EHS software for the Waste industry and Fleet services.

Our vision is to ensure compliance in the workplace and all employees return home safe.

For more information, please visit SMS360.com