Safety Compliance

-- Safety Management Systems, Inc. (SMS), a company specializing in environmental, health and safety compliance software and services

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMS Names James Huerta COO, Aims to Build Culture of Interdisciplinary Communication

Safety Management Systems, Inc. (SMS), a company specializing in environmental, health and safety compliance software and services, has announced that James Huerta has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Huerta is a seasoned executive with decades of senior-level management and strategic consulting experience in a variety of industries. His accomplishments range from launching companies uniquely positioned for success to operating turn-around situations for investment groups.

Earlier in his career, he was an integral member of a team that established a Trade Finance and Commodity Trading unit for Lloyds Bank PLC. This unit went on to be the most successful of its kind in the U.S., with over $250 million in assets and $7 million in profits in the first quarter of operations.

Most recently he has served as a managing partner of The Nessa Group Inc., a New York based consulting firm with a focus on capital growth strategies, finance, intellectual property, operations, and human capital. The firm has become one of the Northeast region’s best-known consulting and advisory firms for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Mr. Huerta is a highly regarded expert in organizing global management teams, focusing on the development of organizational corporate structures that deliver improved results. His specialty is in designing and directing fully functional management teams, guided by his experience and achievements in interdisciplinary communications.

In his role at SMS, Mr. Huerta will direct the company’s day-to-day operational activities supporting its businesses and marketing. His goal is to create a culture that will provide the foundation for SMS’s future growth and the successful execution of its mission.

“As we go through one of the most challenging periods in recent history,” Mr. Huerta said, “environmental, health and safety compliance has risen to unprecedented importance. SMS is playing a vital role in ensuring compliance by creating the systems and reporting tools to help keep our industries and workers safe. It’s an honor to become a member of this team, and I’m looking forward helping SMS continue its vital mission of saving lives and send workers home safely every day.”

Christien Ducker, CEO and Founder of SMS, has welcomed Mr. Huerta’s arrival as a timely addition to the SMS leadership team. “James joins our team at a crucial time,” Ducker said. “We have been a fast-growing company with multiple business units and teams. James’ wealth of experience in operations and interdisciplinary communication will help us create a culture and direct the activities that bring our businesses and teams together to accomplish our mission and goals every day.”

In addition to his professional leadership experience, Mr. Huerta has extensive academic training in management and finance, including a BBA in Finance and Accounting from Baruch College and an MBA in Management from the University of New Haven.

Mr. Huerta has also served in the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command and has been involved in numerous youth mentorship programs through various universities and organizations. He is fluent in Spanish and of Cuban descent and has been an executive member of Prospanica since 2000, where he has led many efforts to mentor and inspire young Latinos. He is currently serving on numerous boards and commissions in the private, non for profit and public organizations.

To learn more about Mr. Huerta, SMS, Inc., and the company’s environmental, health and safety software and services, visit www.sms360.com or call +1 203-838-8877.



Press Contact:

Safety Management Systems, Inc.

5 Eversley Avenue, Suite 306

Norwalk, CT 06851

+1 203-838-8877