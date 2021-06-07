I-70 Bridges Project: Nightly Single Lane Ohio Route 7 Closures Beginning Tuesday June 8
The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, beginning Tuesday, June 8, 2021, there will be nightly single lane closure on Route 7 Northbound and Southbound through the I-70 overpass. The closures will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and continue through Thursday, June 10.
Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.