Boston IVF's Alan Penzias, MD Appointed to American Society for Reproductive Medicine Board of Directors

Election of Award-Winning Reproductive Endocrinologist and Researcher Bolsters ASRM Mission to Advance Care and Science

Alan Penzias has been an important voice and a dedicated leader in his work with ASRM and we are thrilled to have him join our board of directors.” — Hugh Taylor, M.D., ASRM President

WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston IVF, a pioneer in reproductive healthcare and innovative research, is pleased to announce that staff reproductive endocrinologist and Fellowship Director Alan S. Penzias, MD will join the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) board of directors, effective July 1, 2021.

Dr. Penzias brings to the ASRM board extensive experience and leadership in all facets of reproductive care, research and industry policymaking. He will serve alongside fellow board members to support the multidisciplinary organization’s mission of advancing reproductive medicine, its scientific standards, patient advocacy, education and ethics across the United States. In addition to his new role, Dr. Penzias will continue to serve as Chair of the ASRM Practice Committee and a member of the ASRM COVID-19 Task Force, which have shaped national fertility treatment protocols and pandemic guidelines for fertility centers and reproductive healthcare professionals to follow.

“Alan Penzias has been an important voice and a dedicated leader in his work with ASRM and we are thrilled to have him join our board of directors,” said Hugh Taylor, M.D., president of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. “His leadership and medical expertise will further strengthen our commitment to advance the science and practice of reproductive medicine."

Along with his role as a reproductive endocrinologist at Boston IVF, Dr. Penzias is also an Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School and the Director of the Fellowship Program in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where he teaches the next generation of fertility experts.

“To have such an accomplished and respected expert of Dr. Penzias’ caliber at Boston IVF is an important differentiator for both our local market and growing fertility network across the country,” said David Stern, MBA – Boston IVF’s Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Penzias is a clinical leader, dynamic thinker, world-class researcher, passionate educator, national policymaker and the quintessential expert to help lead our industry.”

Since joining Boston IVF in 1996, Dr. Penzias has published more than 200 research and clinical texts, original peer-reviewed papers, book chapters and more. He has lectured around the world and presented original research at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology and American Society of Reproductive Medicine conferences on a regular basis. In 2021 – for the tenth consecutive year – he was selected by his peers in the medical community and Boston Magazine as a top fertility doctor in Massachusetts.

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 100,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation’s first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to now include over 25 reproductive endocrinologists across 25 centers throughout Massachusetts, New England, and the United States. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous “firsts” in the field of reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated more than 30 reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts.

