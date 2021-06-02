Boston IVF Adds Fertility Doctor Sandy Li, MD to Physician Team, Establishes Program for Mandarin-Speaking Patients

Sandy Li, MD Boston IVF

Arrival Marks Progressive Moment in Region’s Ability to Deliver Culturally and Linguistically Competent Reproductive Care

The addition of Dr. Li is an important step in our mission to provide patients with access to healthcare providers who speak the same language and understand their unique cultural backgrounds.” — David Stern, MBA – Boston IVF Chief Executive Officer

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston IVF, a pioneer in reproductive healthcare and innovative research, today announced that bilingual physician Sandy Li, MD has joined its Boston fertility practice and telemedicine team.

Dr. Li will initially treat patients at Boston IVF’s fertility center in Downtown Boston, with more locations to be added soon. Fluent in both English and Mandarin Chinese, Dr. Li specializes in all aspects of care for female and male infertility, LGBTQ+ family-building, egg freezing, fertility preservation prior to cancer treatment, and more.

Dr. Li’s arrival marks a progressive moment in the region’s ability to deliver more culturally and linguistically competent reproductive care. She becomes the only current Mandarin-speaking fertility specialist in Boston and throughout New England.

With Greater Boston possessing the second largest Chinese population on the East Coast, Dr. Li and her team immediately become an essential family-building resource for both national and international patients who lack access to fertility treatments due to language barriers.

“To add a reproductive endocrinologist of Dr. Li’s experience and reputation is exciting for both our patients and our growing fertility network,” said David Stern, MBA – Boston IVF’s Chief Executive Officer. “Communication and trust are key facets of healthcare. The addition of Dr. Li is an important step in Boston IVF’s mission to provide patients with access to skilled reproductive healthcare providers who speak the same language and understand their unique cultural backgrounds. We want the future of family-building to be as inclusive as possible and look forward to Dr. Li’s leadership in her new role.”

Dr. Li joins Boston IVF from Shady Grove Fertility Center in Washington, D.C., where she played a leading role in expanding the practice’s treatment program for Mandarin-speaking patients. Dr. Li earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Biology and Biochemistry from Brandeis University before completing a Master of Arts in Medical Science from Boston University, a Doctorate of Medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine, her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital and fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Duke University.

"I am truly honored to join Boston IVF and stand alongside our English and Mandarin-speaking patients who wish to build a family,” said Dr. Li. “It’s a proud moment for me to return to Boston – where I emigrated from China as a teenager. The city of Boston and New England have always held a special place in my heart. I look forward to providing both our local community and international visitors with the highest level of respect and fertility care they deserve.”

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 100,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation’s first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to now include over 25 reproductive endocrinologists across 25 centers throughout Massachusetts, New England, and the United States. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous “firsts” in the field of reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated more than 30 reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts.

