Boston IVF and Ohio Reproductive Medicine Announce New Partnership

Acquisition Adds to Boston IVF’s Growing Fertility Network in United States.

WALTHAM, MA , UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston IVF, one of the world’s most experienced fertility providers, is pleased to announce that Ohio Reproductive Medicine (ORM) – Central Ohio’s first and largest IVF program – has joined its growing national network.

The unique partnership advances Ohio Reproductive Medicine’s mission to deliver world-class fertility treatments and care, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), genetic testing, male factor, LGBTQ+ family building, egg freezing and more. With technology and research playing an increasingly critical role in the quality of patient care, future initiatives will include opportunities for ORM to benefit from Boston IVF’s innovative science that improves IVF outcomes and lessens time in treatment.

“Ohio Reproductive Medicine is looking to expand and Boston IVF is the right partner for us. Both our centers have a long history of success and we are excited to join Boston IVF’s patient-centered, results-driven network that has more successful pregnancies than any other fertility treatment provider in the nation,” said Ohio Reproductive Medicine founder and reproductive endocrinologist Grant Schmidt, MD, PhD.

Since its inception in 1986, Boston IVF has assisted in more than 100,000 babies born as a result of its treatments and currently manages over 25 locations throughout the United States.

“We have the opportunity to immediately enhance an already excellent model of patient care and guide individuals and couples on their best path for success,” said David Stern, MBA – Chief Executive Officer of Boston IVF. “The Boston IVF/Ohio Reproductive Medicine partnership is a perfect match and we are quite excited to be working together.”

Comprised of four award-winning reproductive endocrinologists, more than 100 years of combined experience, high live birth rates, and a history of success in treating all patients regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or marital status – Ohio Reproductive Medicine sees its new partnership with Boston IVF as an important and exciting differentiator for the local community.

“The Boston IVF partnership model is strategic, unlike many other investment models we see today. As a physician-owned IVF practice, we empower our local doctors and encourage independence to deliver the best patient care. Boston IVF’s experience and ‘toolbox’ allows our partners to grow operationally and financially,” said Haryanto Hokianto, VP of Business Development at Boston IVF.

“Almost immediately, we have an ability to further enhance our technologies, access invaluable national treatment data that improves success rates, expand infrastructure, and deliver the highest quality of reproductive care to Central Ohio,” added ORM reproductive endocrinologist Elizabeth Kennard, MD.

“We have known the ORM physicians as colleagues for many years and are extremely excited to collaborate with them in a shared mission to improve clinical care and expand access to patients,” said Michael Alper, MD – founder and Medical Director of Boston IVF. “Most importantly, we take another important step forward in our mission to help people become parents.”

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 100,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation’s first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to now include over 25 reproductive endocrinologists across 25 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Indiana, Ohio and Rhode Island. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous “firsts” in the field of reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated more than 30 reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2019, Boston IVF joined the Eugin Group, one of the largest IVF networks in the world. The Eugin Group comprises 31 clinics and additional 34 sites across 9 countries on 3 continents. With close to 1,300 employees, the company offers a wide spectrum of state-of-the-art services in the field of fertility treatments. For more information, please visit www.bostonivf.com and www.eugin.co.uk

ABOUT OHIO REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE

For over 20 years, Ohio Reproductive Medicine has helped individuals and couples achieve their dream of building a family. As Central Ohio’s first and largest assisted reproductive technologies (ART) program, the ORM physician team offers 100+ years of combined REI (reproductive endocrinology and infertility) experience and a laboratory/scientific team that continues to deliver success rates that rank amongst the highest in the country.

For more information, please visit www.ohioreproductivemedicine.com

