Virtual public input meeting available June 7 for proposed drainage improvements in Valley City

A virtual public input meeting will be available June 7 on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed drainage improvements near I-94 westbound Exit 290 in Valley City.

The project consists of installation of new a stormwater culvert, drainage ditch improvements, utility relocation, access easement acquisition, and site restoration.

The public input meeting is being facilitated by the NDDOT, city of Valley City and Barr Engineering Co.

Written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by June 22, 2021 to Brandon Barnes, 4300 Market Pointe Dr., Minneapolis, MN 55435, or emailed to: BBarnes@barr.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck Civil Rights Division at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.