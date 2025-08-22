Memorial Highway update: Full closure at 46th Avenue SE needed

BISMARCK, N.D. — As part of the ongoing Memorial Highway reconstruction project, traffic control at the 46th Avenue Southeast intersection is being adjusted. The previous two-lane closure did not allow enough space for crews to safely complete underground utility and paving work, so a full closure of certain movements at the intersection will now be required. The closure will begin Tuesday, August 26, and is expected to remain in place until at least the week of September 22.

During this time, crews will complete storm sewer, water main, aggregate, and paving operations in this area.

What this means for drivers:

Traffic on Memorial Highway will be reduced to head-to-head traffic on the north side of the roadway.

will be reduced to head-to-head traffic on the north side of the roadway. From the south exit ramp , take the flyover bridge into Bismarck or turn right onto Memorial Highway. Drivers will not be able to cross over to 46th Avenue or make a left turn back toward the I-94 Business Loop.

, take the flyover bridge into Bismarck or turn right onto Memorial Highway. Drivers will not be able to cross over to 46th Avenue or make a left turn back toward the I-94 Business Loop. Traffic on 46th Avenue Southeast will not be able to directly access Memorial Highway. Drivers will need to use alternate routes such as 21st Street Southeast or the McKenzie Interchange.

Good news for drivers: paving work on 21st Street Southeast is scheduled to begin Monday, August 25, with the street reopening to traffic by Tuesday, August 26. This will provide an additional option for drivers navigating detour routes while 46th Avenue Southeast remains closed.

For project updates and more information, visit: www.dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy. A map of the closure can be downloaded here.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to drive safely and stay alert in all work zones.

For statewide road conditions, call 511 or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.