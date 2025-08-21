Temporary closure of Casselton’s Langer Avenue expected next week

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota Highway 18, Langer Avenue in Casselton, will temporarily close Monday, Aug. 25, at mile marker 75.2 to accommodate rail maintenance on the Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad crossing.

There will be a signed detour in place for motorists directing them around the work site. The work is expected to take two weeks to complete.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, follow the signed detour and be aware of traffic congestion.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.

