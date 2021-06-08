Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ business efforts supports the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force Programs
The Tribe, through its Alabama-based aviation support services company, provides aircraft engineering, logistics, and equipment solutions to the DoD.ATMORE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCI Aviation LLC (PCIA) delivers engineering, logistics, and manufacturing services to U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force support equipment customers nationwide. PCIA falls under the Poarch Creek Band of Indians' parent holding company, PCI Federal Services, which is currently comprised of nine Federal Government contracting LLCs. These companies draw from a wide array of technical and programmatic expertise across multiple Key Business Areas (KBAs) to satisfy client requirements utilizing the SBA's 8(a) sole sourcing capability or leading a competitive procurement response to U.S. Federal agencies and the Department of Defense (DoD).
Headquartered in Atmore, AL, with a robust field office in San Antonio, TX, the support equipment customer base is currently the most significant part of PCIA's business. PCIA also delivers engineering services in support of aircraft modification customers.
In support of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force, PCIA has performed many engineering activities. Through the integration of commercial-off-the-shelf equipment (COTS) and software, PCIA has designed/developed, and installed complex electro-mechanical jet engine test systems used in Depot Repair Centers to keep aging fighter aircraft flying for years to come. PCIA performs systems research and studies to develop solutions to mitigate the obsolescence of many pieces of electronic support equipment used to maintain fighter aircraft deployed by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force. The company implements solutions and produces prototypes for testing. Aircraft modifications are changes made to a basic aircraft to improve or provide additional in-flight capability. The multi-disciplined staff of engineers, technicians, and fabrication partners have the experience and know-how to undertake the necessary studies and analyses to deliver prototype designs and production builds in response to aircraft modification requirements. PCIA has a proven track record of meeting customer needs through the integration of these prototype aircraft modification solutions.
Mal McGhee, PCI Aviation President/CEO, commented, "We are proud to be able to support our DoD partners through our work efforts. Our team is committed to building long-lasting relationships to help further our clients' goals." In support of the ever-increasing demand for cybersecurity, PCIA also develops and modifies test program sets (test software that runs on support equipment) to implement cyber rules designed to eliminate or reduce the risk of cyber infiltration or hacking of the software. They also provide engineering support to provide subject matter experts and other professionals to augment government teams managing various support equipment programs.
PCIA delivers logistics support by purchasing and deploying COTS equipment and deploying them to the field. And in some cases, provide on-site training and maintenance. Two years ago, PCIA established a small manufacturing operation in San Antonio, TX to complement the engineering component and respond to the growing manufacturing demand for electronic and mechanical support equipment. The items produced are primarily build-to-print flight-line test equipment, mechanical fixtures, and cables. Additionally, PCIA's engineering team designs and produces electronic systems, subsystems, and cables.
Stephanie Bryan, Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ Tribal Chair/CEO, summed up the Tribe’s feelings regarding the PCIA team’s efforts, stating “I am so proud of our work to support the men and women in our U.S. military. The Tribe will continue to look for ways to contribute to important missions like this, and bring revenue back to Alabama.”
About PCI Aviation LLC
PCI Aviation, LLC (PCIA) was founded in May of 2016 by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians to diversify the Tribe's business portfolio and sustain tribal growth with a profitable business delivering excellence in Engineering, Logistics, and Manufacturing services to the Aerospace and Defense sector. Our headquarters is in Atmore, Alabama, and our other primary operating site is in San Antonio, Texas. PCIA has focused primarily on providing engineering and other technical services related to aviation support equipment and aircraft modification directly to the DoD and their prime contractors. Find out more about PCIA at www.pciaviation.com.
About Poarch Creek Indians Federal Services
Ecke Holding Company LLC, doing business as Poarch Creek Indians Federal Services, was formed under the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Tribe to provide high-quality products and services to Federal customers. Ecke is a Muskogee word for "mother" and reflects the role of the holding company. As the parent, Poarch Creek Indians Federal Services provides the common connection and integration that enables our collective success. Our portfolio of companies share the Tribe's values of fairness, trustworthiness, commitment to something bigger than self, perseverance, respect for contribution, open, and honest communication, collaboration, open to new ideas and accomplishment. Through these values, the Poarch Creek Indians Federal Services companies focus on delivering exceptional services that exceed expectations. Find out more about PCI Federal Services at www.pcifederalservices.com.
