Construction On-Ramp Closure Planned This Week at Western Avenue

For Immediate Release: Monday, June 7, 2021 Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the southbound on-ramp at Exit 2 at Western Avenue will close in the evening of Tuesday, June 8. The road closure is expected to last until late Thursday, June 10, to complete pavement repair on the Western Avenue ramp.

Southbound I-229 traffic is currently open in the driving lane and passing lane during the pavement repair work. The $2.9 million project includes PCC pavement repair and asphalt concrete resurfacing on I229 northbound and southbound from Exit 1 (Louise Avenue) to Exit 2 (Western Avenue).

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the auxiliary lanes and ramps, and to slow down through the work zone. Motorists should expect congestion, slow speeds, and/or stopped traffic during times of heavy traffic during the morning and evening hours.

Central Specialties, Inc., of Alexandria, Minnesota is the prime contractor for this project.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. Read more about the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov. To receive Sioux Falls Road Construction email updates, subscribe at: LISTSERV - Subscription Management - LISTSERV.SD.GOV. Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. To unsubscribe at any time from the list, visit the same site, click Unsubscribe and enter the information and email used originally.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

-30-