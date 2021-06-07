St. Johnsbury Barracks / Stolen Trailer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402611
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: June 7, 2021 at approximately 0300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Industrial Parkway, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Stolen Trailer
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Fred's Propane INC
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 7, 2021 at approximately 0300 hours, a 2021 Quality Trailer 20'x8' was
stolen from Fred's Propane INC on Industrial Parkway in St. Johnsbury, VT.
Troopers responded to the area in an attempt to locate the trailer but have been
unsuccessful thus far.
A picture of the same make and model trailer has been attached to this press
release, it should be noted that the picture is not of the actual trailer. The
trailer is bearing Vermont registration AWT109.
The Vermont State Police is asking for assistance in locating the trailer. Any
information about the trailer's whereabouts or anyone who may have seen the
trailer is encouraged to contact VSP St. Johnsbury at 802-222-4680.