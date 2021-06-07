Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Stolen Trailer

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402611

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: June 7, 2021 at approximately 0300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Industrial Parkway, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Stolen Trailer

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                               

 

VICTIM: Fred's Propane INC

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 7, 2021 at approximately 0300 hours, a 2021 Quality Trailer 20'x8' was

stolen from Fred's Propane INC on Industrial Parkway in St. Johnsbury, VT.

Troopers responded to the area in an attempt to locate the trailer but have been

unsuccessful thus far.

 

A picture of the same make and model trailer has been attached to this press

release, it should be noted that the picture is not of the actual trailer. The

trailer is bearing Vermont registration AWT109.

 

The Vermont State Police is asking for assistance in locating the trailer. Any

information about the trailer's whereabouts or anyone who may have seen the

trailer is encouraged to contact VSP St. Johnsbury at 802-222-4680.

 

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Stolen Trailer

