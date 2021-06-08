Bluebird Hill Farm – An Albemarle County VA 102 Ac Equestrian Ctr on the James River set for Auction by Nicholls Auction
The auction of ‘Bluebird Hill Farm' - An Albemarle County VA 102+/- Acre Equestrian Center on the James River - announced by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
River front acreage of this size and with these improvements is rare in Albemarle County, and we look forward to having the ownership of this treasure passed along to you.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of ‘Bluebird Hill Farm’. The Albemarle County equestrian center farm totals 102.77± acres (in 4 tracts) and will be sold in its entirety on Tuesday, June 22 at 4 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“In addition to the equestrian center, this lovely property boasts 2,500'± of frontage on the beautiful James River, and is short drive to Charlottesville, VA,” said Nicholls. “This potential filled property is ideal for animal enthusiasts & home based businesses!!”
River front acreage of this size and with these improvements is rare in Albemarle County, and we look forward to having the ownership of this treasure passed along to you. The property has the potential to be a showplace and will make a wonderful residence, working equestrian center or investment property noted Nicholls.
“Located at 10029 Hatton Ferry Rd., Scottsville, VA, ‘Bluebird Hill Farm’ is a 102.77± acre Albemarle County farm with a 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home, 2 high quality barns w/offices, equestrian center/arena w/office & living quarters, pastures, paddocks & fencing, 6 wells & multiple waterers and 2,500'± of frontage on the James River,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
Bluebird Hill Farm’s highlights include
- 3 BR/2 BA brick ranch style home (in need of cleaning & TLC): kitchen; living room; dining room; full walk-out basement (in need of renovation); attic; 1,418± sf. on main level & 1,418± sf. basement, covered front porch, storage building, drilled well and conventional septic.
- Perimeter fencing on the property & wood board fencing throughout the property
- Multiple waterers & 6 wells on the property
- Approx. 13 fenced/paddock fields/areas
- Potential ideal home overlooking James River basin & 300± year old tree
- 56'x60' metal barn (36' w/10' shed off on each side)
---- Concrete center aisle w/loft
---- Tack room/wash bay
---- Tack/office area
---- 7 stalls
- 10'x265' metal barn/building
---- 16'x32' office w/half bath & kitchenette
---- Heated & cooled w/2 heat pumps
---- Separate entrance w/wrap around covered porch
---- 21 stalls (all w/ceiling fans)
---- 60'x265' arena/shop area
---- 21'x82' living quarters w/living area, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen
---- 30'x60' storage area
---- (2) 14'x14' bay doors
---- 2 drilled wells
---- Ventilation system to remove hot air from arena
--- Wash bays & watering systems
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com