COVID-19 Daily Update 6-7-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of June 7, 2021, there have been 2,952,473 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 162,540 total cases and 2,821 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old male from Mineral County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 55-year old male from Morgan County, a 75-year old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year old female from Barbour County, and a 72-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We know COVID-19 transmission is occurring among children and teens,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you or a family member are over the age of 12 and have not yet received a COVID vaccine, please schedule one today.”

CASES PER COUNTY ­­­­­­: Barbour (1,506), Berkeley (12,752), Boone (2,163), Braxton (990), Brooke (2,236), Cabell (8,824), Calhoun (372), Clay (540), Doddridge (630), Fayette (3,528), Gilmer (875), Grant (1,300), Greenbrier (2,872), Hampshire (1,912), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,561), Harrison (6,080), Jackson (2,218), Jefferson (4,759), Kanawha (15,393), Lewis (1,272), Lincoln (1,567), Logan (3,246), Marion (4,599), Marshall (3,528), Mason (2,039), McDowell (1,606), Mercer (5,087), Mineral (2,962), Mingo (2,709), Monongalia (9,367), Monroe (1,190), Morgan (1,224), Nicholas (1,871), Ohio (4,298), Pendleton (722), Pleasants (960), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,939), Putnam (5,298), Raleigh (6,995), Randolph (2,809), Ritchie (754), Roane (652), Summers (855), Taylor (1,259), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,946), Wayne (3,170), Webster (533), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (453), Wood (7,909), Wyoming (2,031).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Hancock and Tucker counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change a life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov .

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Preston, Ritchie, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV