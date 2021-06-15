Interactive College of Technology Welcomes New Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Bou - VP/Chief Financial Officer ICT

Andrew Bou Joins Interactive College of Technology as New Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interactive College of Technology is pleased to announce Andrew Bou as Vice President/Chief Financial Officer.

Andrew spent the last fourteen years with the Marriott Corporation in various key financial roles. He served as a Senior Director of Finance for North America handling various financial functions for 460 operating hotels. Later, he served as VP of Revenue where he led top line analytics for the America's division for Sales, Revenue, Management, Brand and Digital Marketing at the continent level for over seven thousand hotels. He led a team of seventy associates.

Prior to joining Marriott Corporation, he was an Area Controller/Financial Manager for the Walt Disney Company.

"We are excited to welcome Andrew Bou to our key leadership team as Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Andrew not only brings the necessary accounting and financial skills, but has extensive experience with operations analysis and strategic planning. His total background will be key as we move the Colleges forward and work to fulfill our mission of preparing our students for successful employment." said Elmer Smith, CEO of ICT.

Andrew holds a B.S. Degree in Hospitality Management from Florida International University, Miami, Florida and an MBA in Accounting from Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia. Additionally, he has held the designation of Certified Management Accountant since 2006.

Andrew and his family reside in Marietta.

About Interactive College of Technology (ICT)

Interactive College of Technology (ICT) is focused on providing the training required for emerging, in-demand careers, and strives to prepare students for careers that satisfy the needs of students and the community. Founded in 1982, the college offers associate degrees, diploma degrees, and English as a second language certifications both onsite and through hybrid delivery within five areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology and Trade Programs. The college has 7 campuses located in Georgia, Texas, and Kentucky, with the main campus located in Atlanta, Georgia and is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE, council.org). To learn more, visit www.ict.edu.



