Interactive College of Technology Launches New Associate of Science Degrees in Atlanta, GA

ICT

New Associate of Science Degrees in Human Resource Management and Business Management in Atlanta, GA.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interactive College of Technology (ICT) announced today the addition of two new associate degree programs to their campuses in Gainesville and Morrow, Georgia. An Associate of Science Degree in Business Management and an Associate of Science Degree in Human Resources Management will be added to the program offerings fortwo of ICT’s three Atlanta area campuses. As the job market continues to improve and as many workers are looking to improve their marketability or to change careers, ICT is launching both programs in our Gainesville and Morrow, Georgia campuses.

ICT is one of the only colleges in the southeast to offer an Associates of Science Degrees in Business Management or Human Resources Management. Students can begin to enroll immediately, with the first classes starting this summer.

“We are excited to add the Associate of Science Degree in Business Management and Human Resources Management to our Gainesville and Morrow campuses,” said Thomas Blair, President of ICT. “Our goal is to train inspiring entrepreneurs to open and run their own business and to train the next generation of HR professionals. We have had great success with these programs in our main campus in Chamblee and expect the same in our other Atlanta area campuses.”

ICT has built these programs around several key foundations including hands-on training, industry recognized certifications, and an externship that gives students 135 hours of real-world work experience as a capstone to the program which provides our graduates with the skills, knowledge, and experience to compete for today's best jobs.

About Interactive College of Technology Interactive College of Technology (ICT) is focused on providing the training required for emerging, in-demand careers, and strives to prepare students for careers that satisfy the needs of students and the community. Founded in 1982, the college offers Associate of Science Degrees, diploma degrees, and a comprehensive Vocational English as a Second Language program both onsite and through hybrid online classrooms within five areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, and Trade Programs. The college has 7 campuses located in Georgia, Texas, and Kentucky, with the main campus located in Atlanta, Georgia, and is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE, council.org). To learn more, visit www.ict.edu.

###