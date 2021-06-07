Interactive College of Technology Launches New Associate of Science Degrees in Cincinnati, OH.

ICT

New Associate of Science Degrees in Human Resource Management and Business Management ready for immediate enrollment.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interactive College of Technology (ICT) announced today the addition of two new associate degree programs to their campus in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati Tri-State area. An Associate Degree in Business Management and Associate Degree in Human Resources Management will be added to the program offerings to ICT’s Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati Campus.

As the job market continues to improve and as many workers look to change careers or to simply improve their marketability, ICT is launching these programs in the Newport, Kentucky campus to fill the gap in the market left by students looking for short term training programs that prepare them for today’s job market without excessive debt. ICT is one of the only colleges in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati Tri-State area to offer Associate of Science Degrees in Business Management or Human Resources Management. Students can begin to enroll immediately, with the first classes starting in the summer.

“We are excited to add the Associate of Science Degree in Business Management and Human Resources Management to our Gainesville and Morrow campuses” said Thomas Blair, President of ICT. “Our goal is to train inspiring entrepreneurs to open and run their own business and to train the next generation of HR professionals. We have had great success with these programs in our main campus in Chamblee and expect the same in our other Atlanta area campuses.”

ICT has built these programs around several key foundations including hands-on training, industry recognized certifications, and an externship that gives students 135 hours of real-world work experience as a capstone to the program which provides our graduates with the skills, knowledge, and experience to compete for today's best jobs.

About Interactive College of Technology Interactive College of Technology (ICT) is focused on providing the training required for emerging, in-demand careers, and strives to prepare students for careers that satisfy the needs of students and the community. Founded in 1982, the college offers Associate of Science Degrees, diploma degrees, and a comprehensive Vocational English as a Second Language program both onsite and through hybrid online classrooms within five areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, and Trade Programs. The college has 7 campuses located in Georgia, Texas, and Kentucky, with the main campus located in Atlanta, Georgia, and is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE, council.org). To learn more, visit www.ict.edu.