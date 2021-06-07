Svitch Bike reveals its Workflow Insights 2 weeks prior to its Indiegogo Global Launch
With Pre-launch success the Founder Mr. Raj Patel quotes “An idea which is not risky enough, ain't worthy to be called an idea at all.”PALM SPRING, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indian Electric Bike Manufacturing Company: Svitch Bikes, takes the high road by expanding its business from India to the Whole World via Indiegogo Crowdfunding Platform. The Brand is launching its Indiegogo Campaign in the mid-week of June 2021 & gives access to every person around the world to make a purchase & enjoy their products and offerings at highly lucrative deals. The brand started gaining attraction from people around the world before the actual launch day & on top of that people are going bananas with pre-booking inboxes & email signups. The brand’s pre-launch campaign statistics states 100+ Confirmed Pre-bookings & the list of 1000+ VIP MEMBERS. The ball of global success seems to be in Svitch Bike’s court & they are going to win this Global Match with a smash.
Electric Bike has opened a whole new door for variants of bike riding uses and purposes. The Founder & Managing Director “Mr Rajkumar Patel” claims that Svitch Bikes can be used for ‘Multipurpose Riding & Utility Objectives’. He says “One can use Svitch Bike for a daily Cardio Workout where the rider experiences 5 modes of Pedal Assist & up-to 8-speed gear shifters to level-up the goal of a cardio session. With its advanced technology one can use its speed and sleek mobility design for a faster & safe commute. Svitch Bike enhances the recreational riding experience where the rider can ride the bike on any terrain without being worried about what land is beneath. One can take bike to the mountains, up-hills, beaches, and even on distraught streets without giving it a second thought.” Svitch bike give the ultimate riding experience, where the rider can easily cruise around effortlessly & entitled to enjoy every breath during the Svitch Bike Ride.
When it comes to Indian Electric Vehicle Industry then Svitch Bikes are the leading industrial key players. This 3-year-old start-up accounts for 1 production unit, 3 corporate offices and 130+ Dealers Shops & Showrooms within such a short period of existence. Svitch Bikes has a roughly 200+ monthly supply of Luxury E-Bikes across the nation. Since the boundaries & different time zones are the major hurdles, Svitch Team has been working additional hours with limited working staff members in this Nationwide Covid-19 2nd wave crisis. Svitch Team has been working Day & Night to keep pace with the consistent demand of the Indian Market & the establishment of the Global Expansion Project. The brand has doubled its Production to maintain its Ready-to-Ship delivery ratio & also reduced its international retail by 50% to make its product reach every household. The efforts & strategies seem to be coming along for the brand well lately. With Pre-launch success the Founder Mr. Raj Patel quotes “An idea which is not risky enough, ain't worthy to be called an idea at all.” Svitch Bikes Global Launch seems to be a one-time dart shot in the bull's eye.
The brand has been working on its Global Expansion Project for the last 11 months & the odds of them achieving their expansion goal are high enough. Svitch Bikes are launching their first-ever crowdfunding campaign in the mid-week of June 2021. It is time that we all come forward and support this hardworking company to achieve its expansion goal by backing their project. Backing the project is quite simple, you have to follow these quick steps & get yourself registered in Svitch Bike’s VIP Backer Member list.
Get access to Svitch Bike’s Indiegogo Pre-launch page and get yourself registered with one simple email-ID. The brand will approve the request on its merits and get you listed on the VIP Member list. All the pre-registered VIP Members are entitled to many in-between offerings and additional services.
1. Get Indiegogo 50% OFF deal on every Svitch Bike Model as per International MRP.
2. Self-Choose-Delivery-Slot delivery option.
3. $100 worth Box of Svitch Goodies for all the VIP Members.
These are the in-between offerings and additional services that every VIP Member will enjoy during this period, to have access to such rewards, do get yourself registered through their Pre-Launch Campaign Page (Click the Text). Thank you & do support the brand with its goal of going global.
Rajkumar Patel
Svitch Energy Pvt Ltd
+1 561-713-7536
Hello@Svitch.bike
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn