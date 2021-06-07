For Immediate Release:

June 7, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Village of Elida 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashland Loudonville-Mohican Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula Ashtabula County Port Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Auglaize Community Improvement Corporation of St, Marys, Ohio 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Brown County Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Darke Hollansburg Union Cemetery District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Guernsey Village of Cumberland 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Biglick Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin Grove Cemetery Association 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Highland Salem Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson City of Toronto Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Perry Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Ohio Digital Learning School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Virtual Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Madison Pleasant Darby Union Cemetery District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Village of Adamsville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pickaway Darby Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Perry Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Valley - Piketon Area Regional Council of Governments 09/06/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Mantua Township FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Preble Preble County District Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Village of Ottawa 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Richland GOAL Digital Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Weller Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Loramie Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Stark - Portage Area Computer Consortium 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Akron City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull Howland Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Weathersfield Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Van Wert Van Wert Area Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 02/05/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Franklin City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of Corwin 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Village of Macksburg 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Wayne County Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Rossford Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wyandot Community Improvement Corporation of the Upper Sandusky Area 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

