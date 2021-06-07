Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Village of Elida
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashland
Loudonville-Mohican Convention and Visitors Bureau
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Port Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Auglaize
Community Improvement Corporation of St, Marys, Ohio
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Brown County Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Darke
Hollansburg Union Cemetery District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Guernsey
Village of Cumberland
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Biglick Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Grove Cemetery Association
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Highland
Salem Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
City of Toronto
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Perry Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Ohio Digital Learning School
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Virtual Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Madison
Pleasant Darby Union Cemetery District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Village of Adamsville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pickaway
Darby Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
Perry Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto Valley - Piketon Area Regional Council of Governments
09/06/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Mantua Township
FFR
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Preble
Preble County District Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Village of Ottawa
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
GOAL Digital Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Weller Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
Loramie Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Stark - Portage Area Computer Consortium
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Stark County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit
Akron City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull
Howland Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Weathersfield Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Van Wert
Van Wert Area Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
02/05/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Franklin City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Corwin
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington
Village of Macksburg
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Wayne County Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Rossford Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wyandot
Community Improvement Corporation of the Upper Sandusky Area
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.