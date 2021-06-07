Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 7, 2021                                                              

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Village of Elida

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashland

Loudonville-Mohican Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Port Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Auglaize

Community Improvement Corporation of St, Marys, Ohio

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Brown County Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Hollansburg Union Cemetery District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Village of Cumberland

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Biglick Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Grove Cemetery Association

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Salem Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

City of Toronto

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Perry Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Ohio Digital Learning School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Virtual Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Pleasant Darby Union Cemetery District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Village of Adamsville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Darby Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Perry Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto Valley - Piketon Area Regional Council of Governments

 

09/06/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Mantua Township

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Preble

Preble County District Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Village of Ottawa

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

GOAL Digital Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Weller Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Loramie Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Stark - Portage Area Computer Consortium

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Akron City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Howland Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Weathersfield Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Van Wert Area Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

02/05/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Franklin City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Corwin

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Village of Macksburg

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Wayne County Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Rossford Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Community Improvement Corporation of the Upper Sandusky Area

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
           

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

