Burn ban lifted in 26 North Carolina counties as conditions begin to improve

RALEIGH – Effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, the N.C. Forest Service has lifted a ban on all open burning for the following counties in North Carolina: Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne. The burn ban went into effect May 24 due to hazardous forest fire conditions in the area.

“Recent rainfall across central and eastern North Carolina has decreased fire danger,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “With more rain expected across the area through the weekend, we should see even more improvement. Still, residents should burn responsibly. Check for restrictions before burning, and make sure you have a valid permit. Check the weather, and never leave a debris fire unattended.”

As of 5 p.m., burn permits are available in all counties. You can obtain a burn permit from any open authorized permitting agent or online at www.ncforestservice.gov/burnpermit. All burn permits previously granted in the 26 counties affected by this burn ban were canceled when the ban became effective. A valid permit must be obtained.

Residents with questions regarding their specific county can contact their N.C. Forest Service county ranger or their county fire marshal’s office. To find contact information for your local NCFS county ranger, visit www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts.

