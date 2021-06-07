Delphos International, Bart Turtelboom speaks about the New Finance and Impact at the Social Innovation Summit 2021

Louisa Bojesen will moderate the panel Impact Investing and New Finance

We, Believe that it is important to speak at such events as Social Innovation Summit (SIS) bringing together Global CEOs, Philanthropists, Media, Government, Investors, and Social Entrepreneurs.” — Bart Turtelboom

WASHINGTON D.C., MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delphos International Ltd., an independent financial advisory firm, is partnering with the Social Innovation Summit 2021. After 18 successful summits in New York (United Nations), Chicago, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., SIS will be hosted this year as a three-day virtual experience with mainstage programming, interactive breakout sessions, and VIP social events.

“Mr. Bart Turtelboom, the Chairman of the Board of Delphos International, will be a speaker on the 9th of June 2021 on the panel covering: Impact Investing & News Finance. Participants on the panel moderated by Louisa Bojesen, former CNBC anchor, are Sandra Moore, chief impact officer of Advantage Capital, and Justin Stevens, senior partner private equity at Apollo Global Management. Mr. Turtelboom would be joining a powerful group of high-profile speakers who have participated in the past, including Alicia Keys, Arianna Huffington, Ban Ki-Moon, Dikembe Mutombo, Howard Buffett, Jessica Alba, Mark Cuban, Van Jones, will.i.am among others.”

“Social Innovation Summit is a premier invitation-only conference that connects and inspires the world's most potent leaders, thinkers, and practitioners. The Social Innovation Summit offers a unique framework to discuss global challenges, where most only bring together luminaries to explore the next big idea, it brings together those hungry not just to talk about the next big thing, but to build it.”

“Social Innovation Summit (SIS) assembles an elite group of 10,000+ attendees, a networking opportunity with top Global CEOs, Philanthropists, Media, Government, Investors, and Social Entrepreneurs from organizations including AARP, Abbott, ADP, Allstate, Amazon, American Medical Association, Coca-Cola, IBM, Intuit, Jaguar Land Rover, Kauffman Foundation, Microsoft, Minnesota Vikings, Nike, Obama Foundation, Oracle, PepsiCo, PwC, Samsung, Salesforce, Village Capital, Visa, Volkswagen, Walmart, Walt Disney, WE Communications, Wells Fargo, XPRIZE, Zillow, and many others.”

ABOUT DELPHOS INTERNATIONAL

Delphos International, Ltd., is a premier independent financial advisory firm based in Washington D.C. Founded in 1987, specializes in project finance advisory, project identification, and evaluation, feasibility analysis, valuation, mergers, and acquisitions, bid preparation, project development, and transaction advisory services, for energy and infrastructure projects in the global emerging markets. The companies continue to offer long-term, competitively priced capital raising and transaction advisory solutions for infrastructure projects, corporates, SMEs, and financial institutions.

Building on its 34-year legacy, Delphos International has its headquarters in Washington, DC, and 5 satellite offices in the New York metro area, Miami, and Hong Kong, London, and Montreal.

Delphos has raised more than $20 billion in development finance (equity, grants, loans, loan guarantees, and insurance) to support the efforts of over 1,200 companies. The company is an expert in tapping into the resources of more than 350 government agencies and multilateral organizations worldwide to help clients realize their international business goals and have a sustainable impact. The firm has won multiple Deal of the Year Awards and the President's E Award for export service. It is a business advisor to OPIC (as well as being a Loan Originator) and US Export-Import Bank.

Headquarters: Delphos International, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 620, Washington, DC 20037