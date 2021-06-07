Lumen and Forge Created 360 Projection Dome for Capital One

An industry leader in immersive venues and augmented experiences has created a dome for one of the world’s most recognized brands.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Lumen and Forge announced today that it has created a 360 projection dome for Capital One.

“We teamed up with Publicis Hawkeye, 360 Labs, and Pacific Domes to create a 360 projection solution for Capital One,” a company spokesperson for Lumen and Forge said. “The Capital One Venture Dome was an experiential immersion space exhibited at four locations in Denver, Colorado. Over the course of six months, we set up projectors, lighting, and sound for the exciting, multi-day feature.”

The company spokesperson explained that the Capital One Venture made use of experiential marketing to encourage travel with and immersive views of local and exotic scenery. Visuals featured cascading mountains and snowcapped forests, as well as exotic scuba diving adventured and more.

Inside, Capital One hosted yoga classes, group workouts, and speeches from Olympians and famous athletes.

“Guests could even take a ride on a VR ski simulator, or take a snapshot at the dome’s 3D photo booth,” the spokesperson revealed before adding, “The Capital One Venture Dome took guests completely out of the busy city and immersed them in nature. We created a projection solution that utilized our state-of-the-art immersive technology to project 360 visuals on a 44-foot geodesic dome. Viewers were virtually flown through picturesque mountains, down adrenaline-inducing ski slopes, and submerged into the depths of the ocean while lighting and sound effects enhanced the experience. Our projection solution made use of our custom Domemaster server and four 25K lumen projectors.”

Lumen and Forge creating a 360 projection dome for Capital One comes on the heels of the company creating the world’s largest projection dome. ‘The Dome, Miami,’ at 225 by 175 feet, was the world’s largest projection dome. Located in the heart of downtown Miami during last year’s Superbowl, thousands of guests visited our immersive, pop-up nightclub.

“Our team handled everything from managing dome construction to creating custom bespoke 360 content,” the spokesperson said. “For four nights, we had an absolute blast video mapping over 40,000 square feet of screen space. The show itself featured performances from world-renowned rappers such as Future, Cardi B, and Gucci Mane. Thanks to AG Entertainment Inc. for hiring us.”

The company, which also provides full-spectrum projection solutions, offers a range of Geodesic Projection Domes and Inflatable Projection Domes in a multitude of sizes ranging from 10 to 300 feet in diameter.

Lumen and Forge services can be customized to cater to any project - big or small. Its immersive services make use of its multiplicity of 360 domes, media servers, custom interfaces, projection rigs, screens, cameras, and more so that the company can provide fully integrated options.

“Here at Lumen and Forge, we cover almost everything to do with immersive venues and augmented experiences,” the spokesperson stressed before adding, “Although we are flexible, our specialty is 360 dome projection, which is at the forefront of the advent of VR/AR. Our cornucopia of domes features ultra-high-resolution spherical screens, live-playback systems, and portable and accessible components.”

Lumen and Forge’s goal is to inspire audiences and bring 360 theater into the future.

For more information, please visit https://lumenandforge.com/about/.

About Lumen and Forge

Based in Las Vegas, Lumen and Forge is a multi-disciplined company with expertise in immersive technology. From projection mapping to 360 domes to interactive installations, our experiences are unforgettable. At Lumen and Forge, we leverage leading-edge technologies to transport participants into awe-inspiring, extreme, and otherworldly encounters.

Contact Details:

3216 W Desert Inn Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

United States