Comintelli Releases the Results of its Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey

Comintellis receives a higher score than the industry benchmark for B2B software and SaaS companies in its yearly Customer Satisfaction survey.

KISTA, SVERIGE, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, Comintelli customers receive a Customer Satisfaction survey to measure how happy they are with the Intelligence2day® software, support and services. Comintelli is proud to announce the high-rated 2021 scores in customer satisfaction from customers in Europe, North America and Asia. Participants were asked to score their experience out of 10. Overall satisfaction scores with Intelligence2day® were high with 85% of the participants scoring above 7.

Comintelli uses Net Promoter Score (NPS) as a metric by asking respondents to rate the likelihood that they would recommend Intelligence2day® to a friend or colleague. This year, Intelligence2day® received a higher NPS of 45. In comparison, the industry benchmark NPS score for B2B software and SaaS companies is around 30.

“The results from the yearly Customer Satisfaction survey shows that Comintelli customers remain both loyal and satisfied with the Intelligence2day® software”, says Marika Roeland, COO of Comintelli. “Listening to our customers is a top priority for us as it helps us improve our competitive intelligence software platform to fit our customer’s evolving business needs.”

