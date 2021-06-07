Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,896 in the last 365 days.

ANIL UZUN Talks about What Defines An Interesting Photo

ANIL defines what is an interesting photo.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer organizing group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photographers, and joins the photography projects and presentations with his work.

He talks about “Why do we create photos?”

ANIL UZUN says “People create photos for a variety of reasons, but the one reason is to share. As a photographer I want to share and connect. As I take photos I feel I make something that I want to share that is worth time and attention. Is my photo worthy of another’s time and attention?”

ANIL UZUN shares his photos to get a personal and emotional reaction from the viewers.

“Everyone has unique life experiences.” says ANIL UZUN. “When I see people reflecting their experiences with an emotional response to my photos I feel whole. The most challenging part is the difficulty in quantifying and evaluating the emotions. It is easy to evaluate a photo for its technical components which can be objectively observed.” he says.

“The most distinctive aspect of a photograph is the composition. Composition is controlled by the photographer and composition creates potential ways to bear interesting photos of what is in front of our cameras in the given light.” says ANIL UZUN.

Who is ANIL UZUN?

ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in İstanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists, and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and travels worldwide to take photos.

ANIL UZUN
ANIL UZUN
email us here

You just read:

ANIL UZUN Talks about What Defines An Interesting Photo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.