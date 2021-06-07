ANIL UZUN Talks about What Defines An Interesting Photo
ANIL defines what is an interesting photo.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer organizing group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photographers, and joins the photography projects and presentations with his work.
He talks about “Why do we create photos?”
ANIL UZUN says “People create photos for a variety of reasons, but the one reason is to share. As a photographer I want to share and connect. As I take photos I feel I make something that I want to share that is worth time and attention. Is my photo worthy of another’s time and attention?”
ANIL UZUN shares his photos to get a personal and emotional reaction from the viewers.
“Everyone has unique life experiences.” says ANIL UZUN. “When I see people reflecting their experiences with an emotional response to my photos I feel whole. The most challenging part is the difficulty in quantifying and evaluating the emotions. It is easy to evaluate a photo for its technical components which can be objectively observed.” he says.
“The most distinctive aspect of a photograph is the composition. Composition is controlled by the photographer and composition creates potential ways to bear interesting photos of what is in front of our cameras in the given light.” says ANIL UZUN.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in İstanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists, and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and travels worldwide to take photos.
ANIL UZUN
ANIL UZUN
email us here