St. Johnsbury / Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions / Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402605
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 06/06/21 at approximately 2153 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Post Office Lane, Lyndonville
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions, Offense Committed within
the Presence of a Child.
ACCUSED: Tret Demers
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 47, 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above listed location, date, and time, Vermont State Troopers responded
to a family fight. Further investigation revealed Tret Demers assaulted two
family members, in the presence of children, and violated conditions of release.
Demers was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for
processing. Demers was subsequently transported to Northeast Correctional
Facility, and flash cited to appear in the Caledonia Superior Criminal Court on
06/07/21 at 1230.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/07/21, 1230
COURT:
LODGED - Northeast Correctional Facility, St. Johnsbury
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)222-4680