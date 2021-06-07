St. Johnsbury / Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions / Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A402605

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 06/06/21 at approximately 2153 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Post Office Lane, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions, Offense Committed within

the Presence of a Child.

ACCUSED: Tret Demers

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 47, 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above listed location, date, and time, Vermont State Troopers responded

to a family fight. Further investigation revealed Tret Demers assaulted two

family members, in the presence of children, and violated conditions of release.

Demers was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for

processing. Demers was subsequently transported to Northeast Correctional

Facility, and flash cited to appear in the Caledonia Superior Criminal Court on

06/07/21 at 1230.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/07/21, 1230

COURT:

LODGED - Northeast Correctional Facility, St. Johnsbury

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.