Rutland Barracks // Possession of stolen property
VSP NEWS RELEASE-INCIDENT
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B402197
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 06/06/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of stolen property
ACCUSED: Marlisha Turner
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/06/21, Vermont State People were notified of a stolen vehicle from the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town. Police located the vehicle in West Rutland and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The vehicle was towed to be returned to the rightful owner. Turner was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Court for possession of stolen property and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/30/2021 @1100
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.