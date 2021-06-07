Rutland Barracks // Possession of stolen property

VSP NEWS RELEASE-INCIDENT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B402197

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 06/06/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of stolen property

ACCUSED: Marlisha Turner

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/06/21, Vermont State People were notified of a stolen vehicle from the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town. Police located the vehicle in West Rutland and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The vehicle was towed to be returned to the rightful owner. Turner was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Court for possession of stolen property and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/30/2021 @1100

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.