Rutland Barracks // Possession of stolen property

VSP NEWS RELEASE-INCIDENT

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B402197

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Zach Shaughnessy                            

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 06/06/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of stolen property

 

ACCUSED:  Marlisha Turner                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/06/21, Vermont State People were notified of a stolen vehicle from the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town. Police located the vehicle in West Rutland and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The vehicle was towed to be returned to the rightful owner. Turner was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Court for possession of stolen property and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/30/2021 @1100           

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

