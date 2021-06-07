ENTERTAINMENT ARTS RESEARCH, INC. (OTC PINK: EARI) ANNOUNCES TWO STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS
OTC Pink: EARI completes two acquisitions, Street Beatz Brands and Betta4u Brands, with projected $10 million in annual net revenue and $2 million in EBITDA.
Entertainment Arts Research Inc (OTCMKTS:EARI)
We believe these two acquisitions, have provided EARI with a solid base to market, distribute and cross sell a variety of complimentary products with a diversified revenue model”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statement from Management
“We believe these two acquisitions, have provided EARI with a solid base to market, distribute and cross sell a variety of complimentary products with a diversified revenue model. Owning media in the streaming space is strategically beneficial to building successful brands globally and generating incremental revenue for the group”, commented Bernard Rubin, EARI’s Chief Executive Officer. Rubin continued, “EARI has made significant progress in realigning itself as a global consumer brand group with interests in technology and streaming media to support the growth and development of owned consumer brands. We are excited about the recent acquisitions and although the turnaround is taking a bit longer due to circumstances beyond our control, we are extremely positive about the future growth of the company, maintaining a healthy debt to asset ratio and potential movement to a larger exchange. Of course, this can only happen if we are strategic in our actions regarding acquisitions, growth and budgetary decisions. We will also continue growing and developing our Virtual World Technology together with Joe Saulter and the flagship VR applications which include Virtual Universe, VRniCity Educational System and VRniCity DOD Military Training System. EARI currently has contracts and business relationships in place to provide, VR streaming services, VR educational and VR training services to educational institutions, the Department of Defense (DOD) and multimedia companies. With the economic recovery and as we look at Covid in the rearview mirror, the future looks bright, and we feel this is just the beginning of something special. Other potential transactions are currently being reviewed with advanced due diligence well underway.”
About Betta4u Brands Inc.
Betta4U Brands Inc. is a Delaware corporation managing and acquiring a growing portfolio of world-class consumer brands predominantly in the beverage market. Brands acquired over the last three years are Neo Alkaline Water, Tickle Water, Rhino Spirits LLC, Zegen Distribution and most recently, Fury Beverages LLC. The group had solid combined revenue numbers for 2019 which exceeded $5M only to see a dramatic drop in 2020 due to the Covid Pandemic. The management team are optimistic about 2021 and the future. Products are distributed across several markets and the group looks forward to creating additional synergies and revenue opportunities by expanding internationally with a network of partners and distributors located in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, The Caribbean and South America.
About Streetbeatz Brands Inc.
Streetbeatz offers branding and business development services for small, microcap and midsize firms by offering branding campaigns that include the services of sponsorship, product placement, joint ventures, company collaboration, celebrity product endorsements, sports personalities and influencers with OTT Video Holdings, FOODY TV and Sports & Entertainment TV. FOODY TV is an OTT channel that is Streaming on Apple TV, ROKU, Android TV, Android App, ITUNES, Amazon Fire Stick, just to name a few. Content consists of cooking segments that are: food, food related and/or restaurant related content.
www.earigroup.com, www.betta4ubrands.com, www.drinkfury.com, www.drinkticklewater.com, www.whiterhinovodka.com, www.neosuperwater.com
www.foodytv.com, www.streetbeatzbrands.com
