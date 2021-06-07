ENTERTAINMENT ARTS RESEARCH, INC. (OTC PINK: EARI) ANNOUNCES TWO STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS

OTC Pink: EARI completes two acquisitions, Street Beatz Brands and Betta4u Brands, with projected $10 million in annual net revenue and $2 million in EBITDA.

Entertainment Arts Research Inc (OTCMKTS:EARI)

We believe these two acquisitions, have provided EARI with a solid base to market, distribute and cross sell a variety of complimentary products with a diversified revenue model” — EARI Management