Felipe Andreoli starts crowdfunding campaignfor solo album
Bassistreveals cover art and title of the album, which will have several special guestsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned bassist Felipe Andreoli built his career playing in groups like Angra, 4Action, and Kiko Loureiro, becoming one of the most respected musicians in the world. In 2021 he starts another important moment in his journey by launching the crowdfunding campaign for his first solo album, Resonance.
The campaign takes place at the Catarse platform, through the link https://www.catarse.me/felipeandreoli.
Fans who contribute to the fulfillment of this dream of Felipe Andreoli will have access to several perks, ranging from the high-quality download of the album to the autographed physical CD, exclusive t-shirt, transcriptions of the songs, string sets used on recordings, a video call, or even a face-to-face lesson. In the “RecordingSession Pack”, Felipe records your music.
Additionally, all supporters will have access to the latest updates and exclusive making-of footage from the album.
Resonance:
The release of Resonance is a realization of Felipe Andreoli’s old dream. He comments: “After years dedicated to various projects, the time has come for me to fully devote myself to an album with my signature. Resonance represents a great personal achievement, an album that shows, like no other, who I am as an artist, composer, bassist, and producer. I am extremely proud of each of the nine tracks and of all the amazing musicians that I gathered to help brighten the project”.The CD is in the advanced recording process, which began last July. Confirmed guests on the album are British drummer extraordinaire Simon Phillips (Toto, JeffBeck, The Who, and countless others) and Australian guitar player Brett Garsed(Planet X, Virgil Donati, Nelson).
Other special guests will be announced soon.
The start of the writing process coincided with another great moment in the musician's life: the birth of his first child, Leonardo.
The release will have a new meaning for Felipe: “The songs carry the inspiration, emotions, and feelings of this moment, and will be the soundtrack for the birth of my second child, Henrique, who will arrive in the world shortly after the release of Resonance”, he explains.
Celebrating the artistic freedom of releasing an album through crowdfunding, which gives the artist all the necessary time to finish his work, Resonance carries with it several meanings: “Just as the low-end of the bass resonates and moves the air with sound pressure, words and attitudes resonate in people when the frequencies align. The word Resonance takes on this meaning, evoking images, memories, and emotions. For me, music brings all these things together, and that's what I try to achieve in each song on the album. The idea is that this vibration resonates within all of us in a unique wave that will bring the album to life”, he adds.
The cover art, made by Gustavo Sazes, was inspired by Chladni's Plate, a fascinating experiment that allows us to “visualize” sound frequencies through the phenomenon of acoustic resonance: “In a time when Photoshop collages dominate, Gustavo used a real raw material that has everything to do with me: coffee! A genuine and stimulating work of art”.
Felipe Andreoli:
Felipe Andreoli was born in São Paulo, Brazil, on March 7, 1980. He is today one of the most respected bassists in the world in his style, a member of the internationally renowned band Angra, in addition to the solo group of Kiko Loureiro and the instrumental quartet 4Action, among other projects.
He recorded countless albums and made several world tours through more than 30countries, in addition to constantly doing clinics and masterclasses.
For 17 consecutive years, Felipe has been awarded as the best bass player in Brazil in practically all specialized vehicles. He is currently dedicated to intense didactic work through his online courses, plus his work as a music producer.
Infos:
https://www.catarse.me/felipeandreoli
https://www.instagram.com/felipeandreoli
