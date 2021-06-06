Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery: 1100 Block of First Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the 1100 block of First Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:57 pm, suspect one approached the victim, who was on a scooter, at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene with suspects two and three. The suspects did not obtain any property.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.