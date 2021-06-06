Epic Waters Named Title Sponsor for the Epic Blue Hawaiian Live Auction.
Epic Waters Brings Hawaii to Grand Prairie!GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christmas comes early this year as Epic Waters partners with Grand Prairie Santa Cop for the Epic Blue Hawaiian Live Auction hosted at the Ruthe Jackson Center!
We’re bringing Hawaii to Texas! Epic Waters and Grand Prairie Santa Cop invite you to bring out your best Hawaiian shirt and kick back this July 31st from 5pm – 9pm for an EPIC cause!
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is proud to be this year’s title sponsor, making a large contribution to the amazing cause.
The crew at Epic Waters has always had a passion for service and donating both time and funds to the Grand Prairie community. This cause is another way that Epic Waters can serve the community and make an Epic impact on the lives of Grand Prairie residents year-round.
“Epic Waters is proud to have this partnership with such an amazing organization,” Epic Waters General Manager, Michael Hays said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to donate to this cause that has such an EPIC impact on the Grand Prairie community.”
This adult only event is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy an evening of dinner, drinks, and live auction fun! The auction will display over 100 items up for bid. With such a wide variety of items available, there is sure to be something for everyone!
Tickets for the event are $20 each and available online as well as at the door on the night of the event! All money raised will help Grand Prairie Santa Cop purchase toys and bicycles for children of the community during the Holidays.
The Epic Waters Crew and the amazing volunteers at Grand Prairie Santa Cop hope to see everyone at the Ruthe Jackson Center from 5pm – 9pm for this charity event, July 31st!
About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark:
Can you say OPEN and TOASTY ALL YEAR!? Situated west of Highway 161 near the Dallas County - Tarrant County border, Epic Waters is a mega indoor attraction, with over 80,000 square feet of 85 DEGREE water park. As the largest indoor waterpark in Northern Texas, we’ve been described as a cruise ship on land!
Covered by an enormous retractable roof, we experience summer year-round, the water is ALWAYS heated and the environment is perfect for all ages. Amenities are resort-style and whether you want a cabana for a family day or a private room for a group event, Epic Waters is your year-round destination! With exclusive amenities including: a FlowRider surfing simulator, 4,000 square foot arcade, a cafe, full-service bar, children's water playground, cabanas, 12 waterslides, and the longest indoor action river in Texas, Epic Waters truly has it all. Located near family-friendly restaurants, and comfortable lodging you can make Epic Waters a destination experience!
Epic Waters is operated by American Resort Management, Inc., an award-winning hospitality management company. You can expect nationally recognized customer service, state of the art attractions, and a focus on your comfort. Since opening in January 2018 Epic Waters has been shattering glass ceilings (rhetorically, of course, their ceiling is in mint condition) within the industry. Epic Waters has provided service to people from all 50 states and 11 different countries! Receiving the “Leading Edge” and “Wave Review'' Awards in 2018 from none other than the World Waterpark Association! We continued in 2019 cinching “Best of Big D” from D Magazine, and “Best of Aquatics” from Aquatics International Magazine. We weren’t done yet, and have been named by Travel Channel as one of the “8 of the most incredible indoor water parks” and USA Today’s “10 Best Dallas Waterparks” In 2021, we are keeping the streak alive by hosting the National and World Flowboarding Championships.
Epic Waters is a headline destination in an area known as EpicCentral Grand Prairie, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie. Other destinations at EpicCentral includes: The Summit, an award-winning, country club-style recreation facility for active adults age 50+; GrandLawn Amphitheater, an open-air concert space that opened in August of 2018; The Epic, a 120,000 square-foot recreation facility that opened in November of 2018; and PlayGrand Adventures, a phased-development, ADA-accessible playground that opened in January of 2020. Wrapped around all of these walkable destinations are expansive green spaces, lakes, and a paved walking trail.
Keep up to date on all things Epic Waters! Follow our social media pages for Epic news, deals and updates. Visit our Facebook, Instagram here! For more information on this Epic event and to purchase tickets now, visit our website www.epicwatersgp.com.
