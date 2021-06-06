Westminster Barracks / Request For Information - Suspicious Activity Weathersfield

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102218

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/06/21 2333 hours, 06/04/21 0400 hours, and 05/24/21 nighttime hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gravelin Road, Weathersfield VT.

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Jessica Honisky

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks is requesting assistance from the

public in identifying subjects involved in multiple incidents of suspicious activity at a residence on

Gravelin Road in the Town of Weathersfield (Windsor County), VT. Photos of these

individuals are attached. Please contact Trooper Thomas Roach of the Westminster

State Police Barracks - 802-722-4600.

Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).