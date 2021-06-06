Westminster Barracks / Request For Information - Suspicious Activity Weathersfield
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21B102218
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/06/21 2333 hours, 06/04/21 0400 hours, and 05/24/21 nighttime hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gravelin Road, Weathersfield VT.
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Jessica Honisky
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks is requesting assistance from the
public in identifying subjects involved in multiple incidents of suspicious activity at a residence on
Gravelin Road in the Town of Weathersfield (Windsor County), VT. Photos of these
individuals are attached. Please contact Trooper Thomas Roach of the Westminster
State Police Barracks - 802-722-4600.
Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).