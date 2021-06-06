Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Request For Information - Suspicious Activity Weathersfield

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102218

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach                          

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/06/21 2333 hours, 06/04/21 0400 hours, and 05/24/21 nighttime hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gravelin Road, Weathersfield VT.

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Jessica Honisky

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks is requesting assistance from the

public in identifying subjects involved in multiple incidents of suspicious activity at a residence on

Gravelin Road in the Town of Weathersfield (Windsor County), VT. Photos of these

individuals are attached. Please contact Trooper Thomas Roach of the Westminster

State Police Barracks - 802-722-4600.

 

Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

