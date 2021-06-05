Middlesex/Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A302141

TROOPER: Prack

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/04/21 1800 hours

LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Amanda Belville

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks executed a search warrant at a residence located at 2595 South Walden Road, in Cabot, VT. Inside the residence Troopers located Amanda Belville. Belville had a court ordered curfew for a residence located in Barre for the hours of 11pm-7am. It was discovered that Belville had violated the court order and had not been at the court ordered residence the evening prior. Belville also had a warrant for a conditions of release violation from the Department of Corrections. Belville was taken into custody and cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/22/2021

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NO

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)