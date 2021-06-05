Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex/Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21A302141

 

TROOPER:  Prack    

 

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                   

 

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/04/21 1800 hours

 

LOCATION: Cabot, VT

 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Amanda Belville

AGE: 36

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks executed a search warrant at a residence located at 2595 South Walden Road, in Cabot, VT.  Inside the residence Troopers located Amanda Belville. Belville had a court ordered curfew for a residence located in Barre for the hours of 11pm-7am.   It was discovered that Belville had violated the court order and had not been at the court ordered residence the evening prior.  Belville also had a warrant for a conditions of release violation from the Department of Corrections.  Belville was taken into custody and cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE: 07/22/2021

 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

 

LODGED LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center

 

BAIL: $5,000

 

MUG SHOT: NO

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)

 

