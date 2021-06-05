Middlesex/Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302141
TROOPER: Prack
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/04/21 1800 hours
LOCATION: Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Amanda Belville
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks executed a search warrant at a residence located at 2595 South Walden Road, in Cabot, VT. Inside the residence Troopers located Amanda Belville. Belville had a court ordered curfew for a residence located in Barre for the hours of 11pm-7am. It was discovered that Belville had violated the court order and had not been at the court ordered residence the evening prior. Belville also had a warrant for a conditions of release violation from the Department of Corrections. Belville was taken into custody and cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/22/2021
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802) 229-2648 (fax)