Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,893 in the last 365 days.

IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown Week Ending June 5, 2021

This Week's #1 Song, for the third week in a row, No Justice by Intelligent Diva

This Week's #2 Song, Pose by Playboii Red

This week's # 3 song, Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea ... to be continuediU

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Diva holds onto the #1 Spot for Three Weeks in a row with No Justice.
The IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown airs every Thursday on www.IRMIXRadio.net
Please be sure to check our monthly Magazine, IRMIX Radio Magazine released
June 4, 2021, https://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/1996446



20. Ann Patrice Leave You for My Husband Stepin2theglow Publishing
19. Rawalty Big Talk Raw Melody Entertainment
18. KG Salone Feat. Memeish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Entertainment
17. Cin Diego She Workin’ Stepin2theglow Publishing
16. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent
15. Unc6 Billionaire Like Kanye West Modern Touch Music
14. TariaJaybre Anointing TJM Music
13. DJ Eddie Fludd Loving Spree Featuring Eartha Kitt DJ Eddie Fludd Music
12. Cin Diego She Ain’t Stepin2theglow Publishing
11. Gullie Beezy Where it Started Gullie Beezy
10. Shante Nicole Quicksand 1717621 Records DK
9. DC PBX Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production
8. Wh0, Clementine Douglas Out of Time Wh0 Plays
7. Caleb Gentry Good 2 Me Platinum Keyz Recordings
6. Gordon City You’ve Done Enough Positiva
5. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF
4. Martone All Through the Night EEMG LLC
3. Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea … The Flow of the Nite
2. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment
1. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music

IRMIX Radio
IRMIX Radio LLC
+1 313-214-2032
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown Week Ending June 5, 2021

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.