IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown Week Ending June 5, 2021

This Week's #1 Song, for the third week in a row, No Justice by Intelligent Diva This Week's #2 Song, Pose by Playboii Red This week's # 3 song, Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea ... to be continuediU

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Diva holds onto the #1 Spot for Three Weeks in a row with No Justice.The IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown airs every Thursday on www.IRMIXRadio.net Please be sure to check our monthly Magazine, IRMIX Radio Magazine releasedJune 4, 2021, https://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/1996446 20. Ann Patrice Leave You for My Husband Stepin2theglow Publishing19. Rawalty Big Talk Raw Melody Entertainment18. KG Salone Feat. Memeish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Entertainment17. Cin Diego She Workin’ Stepin2theglow Publishing16. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent15. Unc6 Billionaire Like Kanye West Modern Touch Music14. TariaJaybre Anointing TJM Music13. DJ Eddie Fludd Loving Spree Featuring Eartha Kitt DJ Eddie Fludd Music12. Cin Diego She Ain’t Stepin2theglow Publishing11. Gullie Beezy Where it Started Gullie Beezy10. Shante Nicole Quicksand 1717621 Records DK9. DC PBX Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production8. Wh0, Clementine Douglas Out of Time Wh0 Plays7. Caleb Gentry Good 2 Me Platinum Keyz Recordings6. Gordon City You’ve Done Enough Positiva5. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF4. Martone All Through the Night EEMG LLC3. Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea … The Flow of the Nite2. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment1. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music