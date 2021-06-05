Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
My Product Today Reviews Ingenious Home & Kitchen Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Product Today, a start-up headquartered in Ft Lauderdale, Florida is actively reviewing new products in the Home & Kitchen category. The Home & Kitchen category represents 40% of the Amazon market share and My Product Today is looking for entrepreneurs with innovative ideas in the Home & Kitchen space.

When selling on Amazon, or any other platform, it’s important to know where and what consumers are buying. Edwin Perez from My Product Today explains, “If you create a new brand in a niche category that very few people shop in, you’re going to have some trouble”.

CEO, Ricardo Valderrama says “We are looking to mitigate risk for our Brand Partners and the best way to accomplish this is with unique products in popular categories.”

My Product Today is a Florida-based company that prides itself on empowering normal everyday people to become successful entrepreneurs.

