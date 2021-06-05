Westminster / DUI, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102194

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 6/5/2021 @ 0248 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 in the Town of Weston

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Vickie Hart

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weston, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/5/2021 at 0248 hours, Vermont State Police received a call for a single motor vehicle crash on route 100 in the town of Weston, Vermont. The operator, Vickie Hart, was transported to Springfield Hospital due to injuries.

Upon investigation, Troopers determined Hart was impaired while operating the motor vehicle. Hart was not taken into custody or processed due to injuries. Hart was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 7/27/2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of DUI and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/27/2021 @ 0800 hours

COURT: White River Junction

LODGED - No

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.