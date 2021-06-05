Westminster / DUI, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102194
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6/5/2021 @ 0248 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 in the Town of Weston
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Vickie Hart
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weston, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/5/2021 at 0248 hours, Vermont State Police received a call for a single motor vehicle crash on route 100 in the town of Weston, Vermont. The operator, Vickie Hart, was transported to Springfield Hospital due to injuries.
Upon investigation, Troopers determined Hart was impaired while operating the motor vehicle. Hart was not taken into custody or processed due to injuries. Hart was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 7/27/2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of DUI and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/27/2021 @ 0800 hours
COURT: White River Junction
LODGED - No
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE
