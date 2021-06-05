2684 VT RT 14 Calais
VT RT 14 in Calais is closed to thru traffic in the area of house number 2684 due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
