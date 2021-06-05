Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in a First Degree Cruelty to Children (Grave Risk) Offense: 2800 Block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, Special Victims Unit announced arrests have been made in a First Degree Cruelty to Children (Grave Risk) Offense that occurred on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in the 2800 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:15 pm, detectives responded to a local hospital in reference to a report of a child suffering from severe trauma. As a result of the detectives’ investigation it was determined that the injuries were intentionally inflicted upon the juvenile. The victim is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries. This offense is domestic in nature.

 

On Thursday, June 3, 2021, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 24 year-old Diamond Taylor, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Cruelty to Children (Grave Risk).

 

On Friday, June 4, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 25 year-old Tyvez Jackson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Cruelty to Children (Grave Risk).

 

