DEP’s Office of Inspector General Working to Receive Reaccreditation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) Internal Investigations Section is undergoing assessment to retain accreditation by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA). The assessment, which is required every three years, will review the OIG’s compliance with approximately 40 standards. A team of assessors from CFA will conduct the assessment on July 8, 2021. The assessment will examine all aspects of the OIG’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services. The assessment team is composed of trained assessors who work at similar agencies throughout the state.

As part of the assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. For more information regarding CFA or for persons wishing to offer written comments about the DEP Office of Inspector General’s ability to meet the standards of accreditation, please write: CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, FL 32302, or email info@FLAccreditation.org.

Once the CFA assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full commission, which will then make a determination on granting reaccreditation status. If approved, the reaccreditation will be for a three-year period.