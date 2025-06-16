Florida State Parks Announces Winners of 2024 Photo Contest

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 15, 2025 Deb Skinner's "Alligator Sunrise" shows an alligator resting on a misty morning at Myakka River State Park, earning the Grand Prize in the Professional/Hobbyist Division. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In celebration of Nature Photography Day, Florida State Parks is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Capture the Real Florida Photo Contest. This year’s contest featured three divisions – Professional/Hobbyist, Student and Mobile Phone. Winners in the Professional/Hobbyist division are listed below, and winners for the other divisions can be viewed on the Photo Contest webpage. Professional/Hobbyist Division Grand Prize: Deb Skinner’s photo titled “Alligator Sunrise” was taken at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota. Skinner received a $2,500 B&H Photo gift card, a Florida State Parks Annual Pass, a stand-up paddleboard and a hammock. “The Capture the Real Florida Photo Contest always highlights the incredible beauty of our state parks, and this year is no different,” said Chuck Hatcher, director of Florida State Parks. “I want to congratulate the winners and thank all of the photographers who contributed exceptional submissions. A picture is truly worth a thousand words, and I hope these photos inspire even more visitors to discover the unique wildlife, landscapes and experiences that Florida State Parks have to offer.” Florida’s 175 award-winning state parks, trails and historic sites offer iconic wildlife and stunning scenery for photographers of all ages and experience levels. The contest encourages visitors to help to help tell the story of Florida’s remarkable landscapes and ecosystems through their lens. Finalists were selected from three divisions and eight categories: Scenic Landscapes, Waterscapes, Wildlife Wonders, Birds, Plants/Flowers, Small Wonders, State Park Adventures and Parks Overnight. The contest is presented in collaboration with Tyler Technologies, which provides the reservation system for overnight stays across Florida’s state parks. The 2025 Photo Contest will open later this summer. On this Nature Photography Day, Florida State Parks encourages photographer and nature enthusiasts alike to explore the outdoors and submit their own view of …the Real Florida. Jonathan Crossman's photo "Ghost of the Prairie" taken at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park earned second place in the Professional/Hobbyist Division. Justin Barnes's photo "FireFest" taken at Jonathan Dickinson State Park captured third place in the Professional/Hobbyist Division. ###

