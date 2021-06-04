Maine DOE Update – June 4, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education
Reporting ItemsThe Maine Educational Data Systems Team will be hosting a webinar to discuss the end of year reporting requirements in this notification on Friday June 11th from 10:00am to 12:00pm.
All counties remain green
Maine DHHS and CDC, in conjunction with Maine DOE, will now shift to updating the color-coded health advisory for in-person learning only as needed over the course of the summer
The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties' relative risk of COVID-19 transmission to assist schools as they continue with their efforts to deliver instruction and support students safely. The Maine Department of Education is seeking educational experts to join the Office of Innovation team. These full–time, fully remote, contracted positions will provide leadership in the creation of pk-12, asynchronous, interdisciplinary learning progressions for the MOOSE (Maine Online Opportunities for Sustained Education) platform. With the assistance of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Maine public schools have long offered a nutritious breakfast and lunch meal program to thousands of children in Maine during the school year. During the pandemic, many flexibilities were put into place to ensure children had access to complementary meals while learning remotely from home or attending school in person. Are you a first or second year educator (teacher, administrator, education technician)? If so, thank you–AND we would love to hear from you! Please join us at one of our virtual New Educator Focus Groups (June 17 6:00 – 7:00 pm or June 23, 9:00 – 10:00 am). Upon registration, participants will receive a Zoom link. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) joins the Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) in honoring Beth Clifford, Curriculum Director of Maine Indian Education, as the 2021 Curriculum Leader of The Year, and Susan O'Brien, Instructional Coach in RSU 22, as the 2021 Instructional Coach Of The Year.
Professional Development & Training OpportunitiesAs Maine elementary schools have added preschool programming and continue to support the development of children in the Pre-K -Grade 3 span, many elementary principals have requested additional professional learning to support their work as educational leaders. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and several Maine educational organizations, listed below, have collaborated to design an exciting new professional learning series to address identified needs and support professional growth. We are pleased to announce that the first cohort for this series will launch during the 2021-22 school year. Do you love being an educator in Maine? Is developing your own leadership capacity intriguing to you? Do you strive to ensure more equitable outcomes for your students? Do you thrive by learning with a diverse group of thoughtful and engaged educators? If so, please consider attending an information session coming to you from the Maine Department of Education to learn more about our year-long professional learning experiences for leaders in education.
Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here