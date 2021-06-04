Maine DOE Update – June 4, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

The Maine Educational Data Systems Team will be hosting a webinar to discuss the end of year reporting requirements in this notification on Friday June 11from 10:00am to 12:00pm. | More

All counties remain green

Maine DHHS and CDC, in conjunction with Maine DOE, will now shift to updating the color-coded health advisory for in-person learning only as needed over the course of the summer

The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission to assist schools as they continue with their efforts to deliver instruction and support students safely. | More

The Maine Department of Education is seeking educational experts to join the Office of Innovation team. These full

–

time, fully remote

, contracted

positions

will

provide leadership

in

the creation of pk-12

,

asynchronous

,

interdisciplinary learning progressions

for the MOOSE (Maine

Online Opportunities for Sustained Education) platform.

