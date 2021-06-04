Senate passes bill to change court reporting rules to ease backlogs

(Subscription required) SB 241 would allow companies that are not considered “shorthand reporting corporations” under state law to offer court reporting services between July 1, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2024. The bill would also allow witnesses to give testimony by telephone or videoconference during the same period.
