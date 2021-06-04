Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,203 in the last 365 days.

Senate passes bill to change court reporting rules to ease backlogs

(Subscription required) SB 241 would allow companies that are not considered “shorthand reporting corporations” under state law to offer court reporting services between July 1, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2024. The bill would also allow witnesses to give testimony by telephone or videoconference during the same period.

You just read:

Senate passes bill to change court reporting rules to ease backlogs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.